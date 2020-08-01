Essex Savings Bank Has $768,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. 7,567,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.