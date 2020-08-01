Essex Savings Bank Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,747,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,328,000 after buying an additional 222,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 76,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.05. 36,002,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

