Essex Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. 3,195,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

