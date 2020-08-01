Essex Savings Bank Purchases 12,816 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 19,441,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

