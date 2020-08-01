Essex Savings Bank Purchases 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.42. 3,022,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.42.

