Essex Savings Bank Purchases 539 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $152.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

