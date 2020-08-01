Essex Savings Bank Purchases 83 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. 6,782,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

