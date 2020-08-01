Essex Savings Bank Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.