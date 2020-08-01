Essex Savings Bank Sells 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $173.35. 5,089,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,580. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

