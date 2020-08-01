Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,653 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.26 and its 200 day moving average is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

