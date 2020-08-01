Essex Savings Bank Sells 2,445 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silversage Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Silversage Advisors now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.93. 2,954,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

