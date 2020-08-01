Essex Savings Bank Sells 4,584 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.31. 1,987,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,169. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.