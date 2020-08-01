Essex Savings Bank Trims Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,507,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,226,720. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 62,039,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,672,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

