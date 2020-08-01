Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $628,380.46

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $628,380.46 and approximately $57,310.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.77 or 0.03094839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00065717 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 214,008,493 coins and its circulating supply is 171,979,080 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

