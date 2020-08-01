Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Exagen by 1,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 674.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

