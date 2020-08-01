Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 9,205,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

