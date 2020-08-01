EXMR 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001055 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

