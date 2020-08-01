Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 254,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 77.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 3,196,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,782. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCAU. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

