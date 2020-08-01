FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Raised to $15.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information security company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut FireEye from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.62.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,934,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.06.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 34.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FireEye by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after acquiring an additional 402,404 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.