FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Raised to $15.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information security company’s stock.
FEYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut FireEye from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.62.
Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,934,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 34.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FireEye by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after acquiring an additional 402,404 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FireEye
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.