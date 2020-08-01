First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

