First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEMB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 727.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,246. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

