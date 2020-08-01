First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Reduced by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 868,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,805. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.