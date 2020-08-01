First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 160,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

