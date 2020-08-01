Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Up 5.3% Following Earnings Beat

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.65, 7,148,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,327,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $27,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,329,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

