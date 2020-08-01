Flixxo (FLIXX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Flixxo token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $427.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flixxo

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 tokens. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flixxo Token Trading

Flixxo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

