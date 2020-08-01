FlypMe Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $219,206.79 and $5,772.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.34 or 0.02032360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00107248 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

