Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.38.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. 2,907,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,899. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.