Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Forward Air also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.81.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

