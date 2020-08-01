Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Up 5.4%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.37, 244,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 394% from the average session volume of 49,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

In other news, COO Paul Jean Severino sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $48,246.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,728.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,474 shares of company stock valued at $83,400. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

