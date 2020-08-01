Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Frontdoor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

