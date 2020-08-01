Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.83.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 816,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,405,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Frontdoor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,215,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after buying an additional 404,355 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Frontdoor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,691,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after buying an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Frontdoor by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,547,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after buying an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.