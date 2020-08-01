FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

NYSE:FCN traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 516,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $144.10.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.