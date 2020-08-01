Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.43-7.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.573-33.573 billion.

Shares of FJTSY stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fujitsu will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FJTSY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

