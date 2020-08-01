Gaming and Leisure Properties’ (GLPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLPI. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $36.21. 1,211,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,237. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $125,199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $91,241,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,907,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,129,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

