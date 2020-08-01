General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,332,165 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $37,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Shares of GE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,731,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,095,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

