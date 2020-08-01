General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. General Mills posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.27. 7,100,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,444. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

