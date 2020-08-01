General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Decreased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $25,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 7,100,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.