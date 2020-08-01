General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,120,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 17,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,435 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in General Motors by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 287,004 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in General Motors by 1,769.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 444,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 420,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.37.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,784,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

