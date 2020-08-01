Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 3,877,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,215. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.