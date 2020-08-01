GeoCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,850.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. GeoCoin has a market cap of $714,251.97 and approximately $1,850.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00514817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,028.45 or 1.03185599 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000793 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

