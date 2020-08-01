GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Hits One Day Volume of $383,398.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $383,398.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00023050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.02044181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00180336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00110628 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 2,405,247 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

