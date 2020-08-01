Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.63.

GILD traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,558,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,079 shares of company stock worth $2,240,630. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

