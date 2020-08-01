Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,558,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

