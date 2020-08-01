Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.0-25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.54 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-7.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. 20,558,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

