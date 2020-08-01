Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 268,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

