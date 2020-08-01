Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the June 30th total of 269,100 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

NASDAQ ENT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. 254,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

