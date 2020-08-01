Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLUU. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 157.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $117,403.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

