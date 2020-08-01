Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($41.80) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.95 ($48.26).

EPA:BNP traded down €0.27 ($0.30) on Friday, hitting €34.12 ($38.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,780,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.11. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a one year high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

