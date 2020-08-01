Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 102,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 555,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 178,132 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 1,875,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 927,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 200,989 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBDC. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 173,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,959. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

