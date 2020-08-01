Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.74. 325,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

